Bitcoin rally hits pause, crypto bull cycle still on track
The bull run in the cryptocurrency market appears to have taken a hiatus after Bitcoin stalled within a whisker of $24,000. Despite the drab action observed as the weekend approaches, some altcoins are still posting tremendous gains, such as Litecoin, up 18% in 24 hours. Synthetix and Elrond have also recorded double-digital gains while flying the bullish flag high. Read more...
Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK technical breakout eyes $16 amid improving on-chain metrics
Chainlink is nurturing an uptrend after closing the day above the 50 Simple Moving Average. The immediate target on the upside is $16, but the recovery could go as high as $18 if enough volume is created behind LINK. Read more...
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar to launch new stablecoin payments network while bullish trend loses momentum
Stellar swung upwards in tandem with other cryptocurrencies in the market mid this week. The cross-border token hit price levels above $0.20 but left $0.22 untested. A correction has come into the picture, forcing XLM to seek support at $0.18. However, declines are likely to continue in the coming sessions, perhaps retest $0.165. Read more...
Hacker drains DeFi protocol Warp Finance, nearly $8 million lost
Another DeFi project got hacked and lost about $8 million of user funds in DAI and USDC. The attacker exploited a sophisticated multi-protocol flash loan scheme and Tornado Cash to hide the digital trace.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction started, prepare for a long descent
Bitcoin has reversed all the gains from the previous week and retreated below $18,000 amid the deepest weekly decline since the end of August.