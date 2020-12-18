Bitcoin rally hits pause, crypto bull cycle still on track

The bull run in the cryptocurrency market appears to have taken a hiatus after Bitcoin stalled within a whisker of $24,000. Despite the drab action observed as the weekend approaches, some altcoins are still posting tremendous gains, such as Litecoin, up 18% in 24 hours. Synthetix and Elrond have also recorded double-digital gains while flying the bullish flag high. Read more...

Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK technical breakout eyes $16 amid improving on-chain metrics

Chainlink is nurturing an uptrend after closing the day above the 50 Simple Moving Average. The immediate target on the upside is $16, but the recovery could go as high as $18 if enough volume is created behind LINK. Read more...

XLM Price Prediction: Stellar to launch new stablecoin payments network while bullish trend loses momentum

Stellar swung upwards in tandem with other cryptocurrencies in the market mid this week. The cross-border token hit price levels above $0.20 but left $0.22 untested. A correction has come into the picture, forcing XLM to seek support at $0.18. However, declines are likely to continue in the coming sessions, perhaps retest $0.165. Read more...