Bitcoin takes off eyeing $25,000, crypto bull run to the moon

The cryptocurrency market is extremely bullish at the time of writing, especially for Bitcoin. The flagship cryptocurrency is up 16% in the last 24 hours after hitting new all-time highs. Read more...

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP targets $0.76 after a fake breakdown from descending triangle

Ripple (XRP) resumed the recovery after the devastating sell-off below $0.5 at the beginning of the week. At the time of writing, XRP is changing hands at $0.56. The third-largest digital asset has gained over 23% on a day-to-day basis amid strong bullish sentiments on the cryptocurrency market. Read more...

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH uptrend at the tipping point as correction brews

Bitcoin Cash restarted its uptrend after embracing support around $255. Buyers took complete control over the price action last weekend. The gains spilt into this week, pulling BCH above several critical levels. However, a correction seems imminent after hitting a wall around $320. Read more...