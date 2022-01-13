Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Polygon & Sandbox — Asian Wrap 13 Jan

Sandbox price has been on a clear and powerful drive higher during the Wednesday trading session. Fears of a much deeper selloff have been mostly abated as SAND looks towards upcoming resistance before it can pursue new all-time highs.

MATIC price rallied nicely off some levels that weighed heavily to the downside. Bulls were mainly on the sidelines, and bears were actively shorting – for good reasons. The January 7 close below the rising wedge followed by the January 8 close below the Ichimoku Cloud would be reason enough for any trader to look at the short side of the market.

Bitcoin price is on a roll, pushing new seven-day highs and wiping out the past six days of losses. While BTC is not out of the woods yet, substantial buying pressure is occurring, and many bears attempting to front-run a head-and-shoulders pattern with early short positions have yet to cover.

