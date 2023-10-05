Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Polygon & Crypto – European Wrap 5 October

Share:

As the crypto community awaits for the first spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), analyst Alex Krüger hints at a 70% likelihood of approval in January. Krüger anticipates that traders are gearing up for this event, possibly employing a "Sell the News" strategy. Meanwhile, a growing correlation between the DXY US Dollar Index and Bitcoin has raised the prospect of a rally in 2024.

Polygon (MATIC) registered a 5% price dip hours after co-founder Jaynti Kanani announced his exit from the project. Kanani is known for his significant contributions to the Polygon ecosystem since 2017.

Polygon co-founder Jaynti Kanani took to X to reveal that he stepped away from the platform around six months ago. The executive is reportedly shifting his focus to new ventures he founded this year. In the past months, Polygon made major changes to its top offices while announcing Marc Boiron as chief executive officer.

The crypto market is struggling to break above the $1.09 trillion cap, having turned south from that level on Thursday morning, bringing the total market valuation down to $1.084 trillion.

Bitcoin continues to tend to sell on growth, failing to make a fresh attack on the 200-day. Bitcoin has recently outperformed the stock market but is now retreating against the buying in the indices. In the short term, bitcoin seems more at risk of falling than rising.