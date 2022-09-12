Ethereum price is retesting the recent flipped significant support level and could potentially rally much higher before taking a U-turn. This countertrend movement could be attributed to the hype around the upcoming software upgrade to ETH’s beacon chain, termed the Merge.

Polygon (MATIC) price is trading sideways early this morning after a gloomy day on Sunday. Although it looks like bulls might be storming out of the gates after Bitcoin printed over 10% on Friday, the spread and deviation between the top three cryptocurrencies and alt-coins could not be bigger. It is quite clear that hedge funds are solely buying into the top three and not the whole spectrum of the crypto market.

Bitcoin price has seen a massive spike in bullish momentum that has caused the spotlight to shift from LUNA’s 350% run-up to BTC. Ethereum and Ripple have also rallied due to this run-up and are currently consolidating to establish a new directional bias.

