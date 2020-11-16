Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Polkadot & Yearn.Finance – Asian Wrap 16 Nov

Bitcoin poised to stage technical correction toward $15,000
Bitcoin climbed to its highest level since January 2018 at $16,490 on Friday and erased a small portion of its weekly gains on Saturday. After declining to $15,720, Bitcoin seems to have gone into a consolidation phase on Sunday and was last seen trading virtually unchanged on the day at $16,100.
Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT eyes breakout to $5 as market bottom beckons
Polkadot continued with the hunt for a bottom amid consolidation over the weekend. The price is teetering at $4.4, as bulls work around the clock to find a formidable bottom. The least resistance path is horizontal, especially with the Relative Strength Index on the 4-hour chart holding above 40.
Yearn.Finance looks to extend rebound beyond $20,000
After dropping all the way to $7,500 on November 5th, YFI staged a decisive rebound and climbed to a fresh monthly high of $19,275 earlier in the week. Although YFI seems to be fluctuating in a consolidation channel in the second half of the week, it looks poised to extend its rebound beyond $20,000.
XLM could target $0.0933 with a daily close above $0.0840
After struggling to find direction and spending the majority of the day in a relatively tight range, Stellar Lumens gained traction on Saturday and climbed to a weekly high of $0.0843. However, XLM struggled ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is a step away from record high
The pioneer digital currency hit a new multi-year high at $16,491 and settled above the critical resistance of $16,000. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $16,350.