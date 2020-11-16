Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Polkadot & Yearn.Finance – Asian Wrap 16 Nov

Bitcoin poised to stage technical correction toward $15,000

Bitcoin climbed to its highest level since January 2018 at $16,490 on Friday and erased a small portion of its weekly gains on Saturday. After declining to $15,720, Bitcoin seems to have gone into a consolidation phase on Sunday and was last seen trading virtually unchanged on the day at $16,100.

Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT eyes breakout to $5 as market bottom beckons

Polkadot continued with the hunt for a bottom amid consolidation over the weekend. The price is teetering at $4.4, as bulls work around the clock to find a formidable bottom. The least resistance path is horizontal, especially with the Relative Strength Index on the 4-hour chart holding above 40.

Yearn.Finance looks to extend rebound beyond $20,000

After dropping all the way to $7,500 on November 5th, YFI staged a decisive rebound and climbed to a fresh monthly high of $19,275 earlier in the week. Although YFI seems to be fluctuating in a consolidation channel in the second half of the week, it looks poised to extend its rebound beyond $20,000.