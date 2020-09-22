Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Polkadot and Yearn.finance – European Wrap 22 September

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto market shrinks while Bitcoin grows
The war for market share, expressed through the dominance charts, confirmed the offensive launched by Bitcoin days ago and sent Ethereum to the critical support level at 12.32, the same level where Ethereum's decline found ground the last six times. Read more ...
Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT poised to rush to $3 as social volume tanks
Polkadot has been on the retreat since it traded an all-time high at $6.88 on September 1. The initial drop in the first week of September embraced support at $3.50. A recovery ensued with the token stepping above several resistance levels. However, DOT failed to rally towards the yearly high, hitting a snag at $5.50. Read more ...
Yearn.finance Price Forecast: YFI flight to the moon was the beginning of a downfall
Yearn.finance has quickly become the topic of discussion in the DeFi sector and the entire crypto space. Barely a month after its launch, YFI rocketed to new all-time highs. It majestically surpassed Bitcoin (BTC) to become the most costly cryptocurrency in the market. From a little known DeFi token, Yearn finance hit news headlines with gains topping $44,000. Read more ...
What it means for the cryptocurrency market
The Brazillian fund manager Hashdex got approval for the Bitcoin ETF. The new instrument will be launched on the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) in partnership with the American stock exchange Nasdaq, setting the stage for the whole new era in the cryptocurrency trading industry.
Crypto market shrinks while Bitcoin grows
YFI flight to the moon was the beginning of a downfall
Cryptocurrency projects jumping off the Ethereum ship due to high transaction fees
The beauty of the cryptocurrency is in its affordability, speed, and cost-efficiency. However, the mushrooming DeFi projects built on Ethereum cause the network overload and kill all the blockchain's advantages over the traditional banking exchange systems.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC crystal ball gives bulls a faint flicker of hope
Bitcoin staged a healthy recovery this week. The pioneer digital currency price took off from the support area of $10,000 and touched the next psychological line of $11,000.