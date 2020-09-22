Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Polkadot and Yearn.finance – European Wrap 22 September

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto market shrinks while Bitcoin grows

The war for market share, expressed through the dominance charts, confirmed the offensive launched by Bitcoin days ago and sent Ethereum to the critical support level at 12.32, the same level where Ethereum's decline found ground the last six times. Read more ...

Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT poised to rush to $3 as social volume tanks

Polkadot has been on the retreat since it traded an all-time high at $6.88 on September 1. The initial drop in the first week of September embraced support at $3.50. A recovery ensued with the token stepping above several resistance levels. However, DOT failed to rally towards the yearly high, hitting a snag at $5.50. Read more ...

Yearn.finance Price Forecast: YFI flight to the moon was the beginning of a downfall

Yearn.finance has quickly become the topic of discussion in the DeFi sector and the entire crypto space. Barely a month after its launch, YFI rocketed to new all-time highs. It majestically surpassed Bitcoin (BTC) to become the most costly cryptocurrency in the market. From a little known DeFi token, Yearn finance hit news headlines with gains topping $44,000. Read more ...