Bitcoin explosion eyes $40,000, crypto bull cycle intact
The cryptocurrency market is in the middle of a recovery phase following Monday's downslide. The total market value has crossed the $1 trillion mark, again confirming the bulls' return. Read more...
LTC jumpstarts uptrend as $160 beckons – Confluence Detector
Litecoin is up over 10% to exchange hands at $150. The bullish move comes after LTC/USD broke down to $110 on Monday. Recovery has been gradual but steady. Litecoin must close the day above $150 to validate the uptrend eyeing $160. Read more...
Uniswap price tries to catch up with SushiSwap, but it must slice through massive supply barrier first
Uniswap is up a whopping 15% in the last 24 hours. The decentralized finance (DeFi) token is eager to perform as well as it did in 2020, as reported. UNI is trading at $6.3 at the time of writing amid the push to break above $6.5 to validate price action to higher levels. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin explosion eyes $40,000, crypto bull cycle intact
The cryptocurrency market is in the middle of a recovery phase following Monday's downslide. The total market value has crossed the $1 trillion mark, again confirming the bulls' return.
Uniswap price tries to catch up with SushiSwap, but it must slice through massive supply barrier first
Uniswap is up a whopping 15% in the last 24 hours. The decentralized finance (DeFi) token is eager to perform as well as it did in 2020, as reported. UNI is trading at $6.3 at the time of writing amid the push to break above $6.5 to validate price action to higher levels.
Ripple price bound for another leg down after Grayscale dissolves XRP Trust
Grayscale has commenced the dissolution of its XRP Trust following the lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission's December 22, 2020. According to the United States SEC, XRP is unregistered security under federal laws.
ADA battles this crucial barrier for the ultimate liftoff to $0.4
Cardano is among the altcoins that have recorded double-digit gains over the last 24 hours. The price action must have followed Bitcoin’s surge above $37,000. ADA is trading at $0.31 after accruing over 10% in gains.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.