Bitcoin explosion eyes $40,000, crypto bull cycle intact

The cryptocurrency market is in the middle of a recovery phase following Monday's downslide. The total market value has crossed the $1 trillion mark, again confirming the bulls' return.

LTC jumpstarts uptrend as $160 beckons – Confluence Detector

Litecoin is up over 10% to exchange hands at $150. The bullish move comes after LTC/USD broke down to $110 on Monday. Recovery has been gradual but steady. Litecoin must close the day above $150 to validate the uptrend eyeing $160.

Uniswap price tries to catch up with SushiSwap, but it must slice through massive supply barrier first

Uniswap is up a whopping 15% in the last 24 hours. The decentralized finance (DeFi) token is eager to perform as well as it did in 2020, as reported. UNI is trading at $6.3 at the time of writing amid the push to break above $6.5 to validate price action to higher levels.