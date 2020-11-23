Bitcoin final leg to $20,000 lingers, as crypto bull cycle rockets

Cryptocurrencies across the board had a memorable weekend session, with most of them rallying to new yearly highs. Ethereum, for instance, hit highs of $585 for the first time since 2018. On the other hand, Ripple brushed shoulders with $0.5. Read more...

Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT must close above this crucial level to sustain the uptrend targeting $6.5

Polkadot has grown consistently in the last couple of weeks to the extent of closing above $5 for a few days. On the upside, the price movement has been capped under $6. For now, all the attention is being channelled to breaking above the ascending parallel channel middle boundary layer to sustain the uptrend. Read more...

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA defies gravity as on-chain metrics promise more gains

Cardano (ADA) climbed to the 9th position in the global cryptocurrency market rating. The coin hit $0.1574, the highest level since July 2020 during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.1489. Despite the retreat, the token is still over 20% higher on a day-to-day basis. In the past seven days, the ADA's price nearly doubled. Read more...