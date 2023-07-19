Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, PEPE & Ethereum – European Wrap 19 July

Share:

Bitcoin (BTC) price is $30,052 at the time of writing, after a slight leap from the $29,500 range, which the flagship crypto had retracted to on July 17. The uptick follows assertions by Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood, a popular crypto supporter, after she revised her BTC market value forecast toward the 2030 timeline.

PEPE price has shed 21% between July 14 and 18, falling from $0.00000188 to $0.00000148. During this drop, the frog-based meme coin created a set of lower highs and lower lows, which, when connected using trend lines, reveal a falling wedge.

A breakout from this bullish reversal setup could trigger a quick run-up to the immediate hurdle at $0.00000164. Clearing this blockade will open the path for PEPE price to retest the midpoint of the 21% crash at $0.00000168.

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin discussed a key concept that could revolutionize access and utility of wallets on the ETH blockchain. Buterin spoke about “account abstraction” – a technical concept that has been under development in some form or another since 2015.

Additionally, Buterin discussed the challenges in implementing new features on the Ethereum blockchain. For an Ethereum user, account abstraction means that technical details of interaction between ETH accounts are concealed, improving wallet design and user experience. Moreover, it reduces the complexity of using web3 applications with an Ethereum wallet.