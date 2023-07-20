Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Optimism & Chainlink – European Wrap 20 July

Share:

The US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) will start reviewing Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) applications this week. As the clock is ticking for the approval or rejection of six applications, among them those from BlackRock and Fidelity’s Bitcoin Trusts, analysts at asset management firm NYDIG say that the approval of a Bitcoin ETF would sharply increase capital inflows and potentially drive Bitcoin’s price closer to $50,000.

There is no guarantee that the US financial regulator will approve a Bitcoin ETF, but the fact that industry giants have filed applications fueled speculation that an approval is likely. According to analysts at NYDIG, a New York-based investment management firm, a spot Bitcoin ETF approval could open gates to $30 billion in capital inflow to BTC.

Optimism price has been performing better than most of the altcoins in the market for the past two weeks of the month. Even though the impact has not been significant enough to yield excessive gains for investors, a particular cohort is enjoying much more profits than they could have anticipated.

Optimism price trading at $1.567 at the time of writing has risen by almost 10% in the last 24 hours. The altcoin even tested the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) during the intra-day high marked at $1.661. However, OP bulls failed to breach it for the second time in a week.

Chainlink price is the first Decentralize Finance (DeFi) coin to pump after The Compound platform’s COMP token. As mentioned in a previous publication, more cryptocurrencies in this sector are going to follow as profits from different tokens change paths.

Chainlink price rallied nearly 22% in the last eight hours, which has caused $2.54 million worth of short position to be blown out of the water. The last time such a huge magnitude of positions were liquidated was in January 2022, when Chainlink price nosedived by nearly 50%.