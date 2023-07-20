Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Optimism & Chainlink – European Wrap 20 July

Bitcoin spot ETF approval by SEC is a potential game changer for BTC price
The US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) will start reviewing Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) applications this week. As the clock is ticking for the approval or rejection of six applications, among them those from BlackRock and Fidelity’s Bitcoin Trusts, analysts at asset management firm NYDIG say that the approval of a Bitcoin ETF would sharply increase capital inflows and potentially drive Bitcoin’s price closer to $50,000.
There is no guarantee that the US financial regulator will approve a Bitcoin ETF, but the fact that industry giants have filed applications fueled speculation that an approval is likely. According to analysts at NYDIG, a New York-based investment management firm, a spot Bitcoin ETF approval could open gates to $30 billion in capital inflow to BTC.
Optimism price failing to breach key barrier still proves to be profitable for 38k OP holders
Optimism price has been performing better than most of the altcoins in the market for the past two weeks of the month. Even though the impact has not been significant enough to yield excessive gains for investors, a particular cohort is enjoying much more profits than they could have anticipated.
Optimism price trading at $1.567 at the time of writing has risen by almost 10% in the last 24 hours. The altcoin even tested the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) during the intra-day high marked at $1.661. However, OP bulls failed to breach it for the second time in a week.
Chainlink price rallies 22%, liquidating more than $2.54 million in short positions
Chainlink price is the first Decentralize Finance (DeFi) coin to pump after The Compound platform’s COMP token. As mentioned in a previous publication, more cryptocurrencies in this sector are going to follow as profits from different tokens change paths.
Chainlink price rallied nearly 22% in the last eight hours, which has caused $2.54 million worth of short position to be blown out of the water. The last time such a huge magnitude of positions were liquidated was in January 2022, when Chainlink price nosedived by nearly 50%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Optimism price failing to breach key barrier still proves to be profitable for 38k OP holders
Optimism price trading at $1.567 at the time of writing has risen by almost 10% in the last 24 hours. The altcoin even tested the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) during the intra-day high marked at $1.661.
XLM price shoots up by 20% owing to residue bullishness from Ripple vs. SEC lawsuit
XLM price has seen another 20% rise over the past 24 hours, bringing the trading price to $0.155 at the time of writing. The rally helped in recovering the corrections the altcoin faced over the past week.
Questions on the odds of Spot ETF approvals arise as Nasdaq goes cold turkey on crypto custody plans
Spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) have been a popular talk in the crypto sphere for the past two months, with key institutional players filing applications for consideration by the US SEC.
EIP-4844 catalyzes ARB, SNX, OP, and VELO as Layer-2 season proliferates
EIP-4844 defines an improvement proposal for the Ethereum network, an upgrade that comes with reduced gas fees. Notably, gas fees, and therefore transaction cost, has been a long-standing concern for the Ethereum network.
Bitcoin: Can XRP’s win take BTC to $40,000?
Bitcoin (BTC) price got a respite from sideways trading after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple lawsuit reached a conclusion, for now. The announcement caused Ripple (XRP) price to double in a few hours, causing other altcoins to also rally from the hype.