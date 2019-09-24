FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, NEO & Ripple - European Wrap - 24 September

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD short-term trend remains bleak – Confluence Detector

Bitcoin’s meltdown continues despite the first physically settled Bitcoin futures introduction in the cryptocurrency market. It seems institutional are yet to get a grip around the product likely to bring up demand and volume for Bitcoin. Interest in the product is expected to continue growing over time.

NEO price update: NEO/USD trims gains below the descending trendline resistance

The cryptocurrency market is mixed with red and green signals. This follows a lower correction led by Bitcoin on Monday. NEO is among the cryptocurrency assets struggling to make a correction from the dive. After opening the day’s trading at $8.62 the price hit a high of $8.75.

 

Ripple market update: XRP/USD bears set eyes on $0.2600

Ripple’s XRP, the third largest digital asset with the current market value of $11.3 billion has been retreating from the recent highs amid global sell-off on the cryptocurrency market. The coin has lost over 2% in recent 24 hours to trade at $0.2674 at the time of writing. On the intraday level XRP/USD is range-bound with a bearish bias.

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

