Bitcoin’s meltdown continues despite the first physically settled Bitcoin futures introduction in the cryptocurrency market. It seems institutional are yet to get a grip around the product likely to bring up demand and volume for Bitcoin. Interest in the product is expected to continue growing over time.

The cryptocurrency market is mixed with red and green signals. This follows a lower correction led by Bitcoin on Monday. NEO is among the cryptocurrency assets struggling to make a correction from the dive. After opening the day’s trading at $8.62 the price hit a high of $8.75.

Ripple’s XRP, the third largest digital asset with the current market value of $11.3 billion has been retreating from the recent highs amid global sell-off on the cryptocurrency market. The coin has lost over 2% in recent 24 hours to trade at $0.2674 at the time of writing. On the intraday level XRP/USD is range-bound with a bearish bias.