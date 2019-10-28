Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, NEO & Bitcoin Cash - Asian Wrap 28 Oct

Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD bounces off $9,000 support

Bitcoin is a beast of the cryptocurrency market or should I refer to it as the boss? The granddaddy of the market leaves no stone untoned in its majestic moves. Bitcoin sometimes owes no one an explanation for the moves it makes.

NEO market overview: The jaw-dropping 10% gain emulates Bitcoin’s 25%

NEO has kicked off the week with a shot for the moon. Even though the shot is likely to miss planet Earth’s natural satellite, it is sure to land somewhere above the sky. NEO majestically rose from the recent overwhelming losses that touched $6.68.

Bitcoin Cash market update: $300 bound BCH/USD hovers above $260

Bitcoin Cash shifted its focus to $300 after clearing the resistance at $240. Last week was an extremely volatile week for BCH. From testing levels under $200, the crypto scaled the levels towards $300. However, Bitcoin Cash hit highs at $285 before plunging back to $240 (resistance turned support).