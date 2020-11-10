Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Monero and Uniswap – European Wrap 10 November

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto market bull cycle unstoppable despite consolidation
The bellwether cryptocurrency held firmly above $15,000, following the most recent recovery from $14,500. On the upside, the price is capped under $15,500, making it difficult for the bulls to continue with the uptrend. At the time of writing, BTC is changing hands at $15,500, amid sideways trading, as emphasized by the leveling Relative Strength Index (RSI). Read more...
Monero Price Analysis: XMR/USD downward momentum could gain traction to $100
Monero’s upward momentum hit pause at $140 in October, cutting the bulls’ mission to elevate the crypto above $200. The struggle to defend the fundamental support level has also been real for the bullish camp as bears swung aggressively into action. At the time of writing, XMR is doddering at $115 after failing to hold above $120. If the technical outlook remains the same, Monero could dive further down to the next key support target. Read more...
Uniswap Price Forecast: UNI composed for a 16% upswing to $3.2
Uniswap has started to nurture an uptrend after buyers barricaded the zone at $2.5, halting declines from causing more damage. A recovery also ensued from the support, lifting UNI towards $3. Resistance at $2.9 could not permit buyers to hit highs above $3. A little retreat came into the picture, pulling the decentralized finance (DeFi) token to the short-term support at $2.5. For now, the path of least resistance seems to be on the upside, especially if UNI can hold onto the uptrend above the triangle. Read more...
Sluggish price action has encroached the cryptocurrency market from all corners. Moreover, the flagship cryptocurrency is leading the market in consolidation. Selected major cryptoassets followed in Bitcoin's footsteps last week and posted massive gains.
China cracks down on cryptocurrency exchanges ahead of digital yuan launch
A popular Chinese cryptocurrency journalist, Colin Wu, has reported that TokenBetter users, another trading platform for digital assets from China, cannot take their money back.
Uniswap has started to nurture an uptrend after buyers barricaded the zone at $2.5, halting declines from causing more damage. A recovery also ensued from the support, lifting UNI towards $3. Resistance at $2.9 could not permit buyers to hit highs above $3.
Balancer secures financing from Pantera Capital and Alameda Research, BAL gains 15%
Balancer is an Ethereum-based decentralized automated market maker that allows users to earn fees by providing liquidity to customizable pools. Holders of the Balancer's native token, BAL, can vote on various decisions, including issuance rewards and whitelisted pools for liquidity mining.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin moves to a new grade as the network turns 12 years old
Bitcoin has just finished one of the best months in terms of growth since May 2019. The pioneer digital currency gained nearly 30% in October and entered November with intense bullish fervour.