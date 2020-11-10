Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Monero and Uniswap – European Wrap 10 November

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto market bull cycle unstoppable despite consolidation

The bellwether cryptocurrency held firmly above $15,000, following the most recent recovery from $14,500. On the upside, the price is capped under $15,500, making it difficult for the bulls to continue with the uptrend. At the time of writing, BTC is changing hands at $15,500, amid sideways trading, as emphasized by the leveling Relative Strength Index (RSI). Read more...

Monero Price Analysis: XMR/USD downward momentum could gain traction to $100

Monero’s upward momentum hit pause at $140 in October, cutting the bulls’ mission to elevate the crypto above $200. The struggle to defend the fundamental support level has also been real for the bullish camp as bears swung aggressively into action. At the time of writing, XMR is doddering at $115 after failing to hold above $120. If the technical outlook remains the same, Monero could dive further down to the next key support target. Read more...

Uniswap Price Forecast: UNI composed for a 16% upswing to $3.2

Uniswap has started to nurture an uptrend after buyers barricaded the zone at $2.5, halting declines from causing more damage. A recovery also ensued from the support, lifting UNI towards $3. Resistance at $2.9 could not permit buyers to hit highs above $3. A little retreat came into the picture, pulling the decentralized finance (DeFi) token to the short-term support at $2.5. For now, the path of least resistance seems to be on the upside, especially if UNI can hold onto the uptrend above the triangle. Read more...