Bitcoin bears pressed down on key support areas following the rejection around $10,800 but the buyers managed to keep the price above $10,500. Besides, Bitcoin seems to be stuck in range between $10,800 (range limit) and $10,400 (range support). A breakout is likely to take place ahead of the weekend session towards the coveted psychological level at $11,000.

Litecoin has been range-bound during early Asian hours amid slow trading activity. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $67.20, mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day. The coin recovered above $67.00, which bodes well for Litecoin’s bulls; it may signal that LTC switched back into recovery mode. Litecoin’s market value is registered at $4.2 billion. This is the fifth-largest coin according to CoinMarketCap.

TRON (TRX) retreated to the 15th position in the global cryptocurrency rating. The coin has lost nearly 5% of its value in recent 24 hours. At the time of writing, TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0149, off the intraday low reached at $0.0141. TRON appears to be among of the biggest losers out of top-20 altcoins.