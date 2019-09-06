Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD key hurdles in the rearview ahead of the weekend-Bitcoin Confluence
Bitcoin bears pressed down on key support areas following the rejection around $10,800 but the buyers managed to keep the price above $10,500. Besides, Bitcoin seems to be stuck in range between $10,800 (range limit) and $10,400 (range support). A breakout is likely to take place ahead of the weekend session towards the coveted psychological level at $11,000.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD moves above $67.00, back on recovery track
Litecoin has been range-bound during early Asian hours amid slow trading activity. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $67.20, mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day. The coin recovered above $67.00, which bodes well for Litecoin’s bulls; it may signal that LTC switched back into recovery mode. Litecoin’s market value is registered at $4.2 billion. This is the fifth-largest coin according to CoinMarketCap.
TRON nose-dives below $0.0150 amid strong bearish sentiments
TRON (TRX) retreated to the 15th position in the global cryptocurrency rating. The coin has lost nearly 5% of its value in recent 24 hours. At the time of writing, TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0149, off the intraday low reached at $0.0141. TRON appears to be among of the biggest losers out of top-20 altcoins.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bitcoin Consolidates above $10,600
Bitcoin has been holding gains and managed to avert the bear action on Thursday to defend the tentative support at $10,500. Following the recent recovery move from lows around $9,400, BTC/USD broke the resistance trendline at $9,840.
Dash price analysis: DASH/USD averts bearish flag pattern breakdown, for now
For two days in row, Dash has posted losses. The downtrend occurred following a failed attempt to clear the trendline resistance. Also limiting the upward movements was the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 4-hour.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD retreats from Asian high, retains positive bias
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $18.9 has regained some ground after Thursday’s sell-off towards $169.63. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $175.52, mostly unchanged in recent 24 hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.