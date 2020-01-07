Bitcoin hit pause within a whisker of $8,000. The incredible breakout occurred following the consolidation period over the weekend. However, Monday recovery was not unique to Bitcoin cryptocurrencies generally corrected higher across the board.

Litecoin, now the 6th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.9 billion, is changing hands at $45.38, off the intraday high registered at $46.18. Litecoin has gained about 1.3% in recent 24 hours and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of Tuesday. The coin has been moving in sync with the rest of the market, consolidating gains.

Ripple reacted positively to the launch of a new futures contract on Binance Futures platform on December 6. The surge boosted XRP above $0.20, $0.21 and $0.22 resistance barriers. The more than 10% surge tested $0.25 but retreated below $0.22, leaving $0.23 zone untested.