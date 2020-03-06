Bitcoin Price analysis: BTC/USD recovery may be limited by $9,250
The youngest winner of the European Poker Tour (EPT), Mike McDonald, does not exclude a possibility of Bitcoin price at $1 million. However, this can happen only if a couple of governments collapse.
I don't think $1,000,000+ btc prices will be possible without the collapse of some governments that no one thought could collapse and whether that happens in 2 years or 50 years will massively affect the timeline of when people start actually taking it seriously, he wrote in a recent tweet.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD retreats below $63.00 as bullish momentum fades away
Litecoin hit the recent high at $63.38 on Thursday only to retreat to $62.80 by the time of writing. The 7th largest digital asset with the current market value of $4 billion has been moving in sync with the market; however, the recovery may be limited as the price failed to settle above $63.00. Litecoin's daily trading volume is registered at $4.6 billion, while only 36% of Litecoin addresses are in the money at the current price.
Ripple Price Weekly Forecast: XRP/USD steers a turnaround to $0.30
The entire cryptocurrency market led by Bitcoin (BTC) ended last week in losses and also kicked off this week’s trading in acute declines. The bulls across the board scattered into hibernation, allowing the sellers to have not one but several field days. The bleeding cryptocurrencies left most investors discouraged amid fears that the Coronavirus, COVID-19 was fast escalating into a global pandemic with increased infections outside of China and the fact that little progress has been made towards finding a cure or vaccine.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD soared past $9,000, why everything points back to $8,800?
Bitcoin price is trading between the moving averages’ support and resistance. The 100 SMA limits movement above $9,200 while the 50 SMA is positioned to offer support at $8,776 in the event a devastating breakdown occurs.
BCH/USD closes in on $350 amid bulls slumber land exodus
Bitcoin Cash bulls are coming back from the sidelines and making a grand entrance into the stage. This follows a sharp spike from the opening value at $337 to $351.97 (intraday high).
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD retreats below $63.00 as bullish momentum fades away
XRP/USD settles above $0.2400, still vulnerable to losses - Bitcoin confluence
Ripple (XRP) moved outside the recent range and settled above the critical resistance level. Despite the recovery of the cryptocurrency markets, the third-largest digital asset has failed to gain the upside momentum.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge
Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $176 billion, which is 62.8% of the total digital assets market.