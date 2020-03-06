The youngest winner of the European Poker Tour (EPT), Mike McDonald, does not exclude a possibility of Bitcoin price at $1 million. However, this can happen only if a couple of governments collapse.

I don't think $1,000,000+ btc prices will be possible without the collapse of some governments that no one thought could collapse and whether that happens in 2 years or 50 years will massively affect the timeline of when people start actually taking it seriously, he wrote in a recent tweet.

Litecoin hit the recent high at $63.38 on Thursday only to retreat to $62.80 by the time of writing. The 7th largest digital asset with the current market value of $4 billion has been moving in sync with the market; however, the recovery may be limited as the price failed to settle above $63.00. Litecoin's daily trading volume is registered at $4.6 billion, while only 36% of Litecoin addresses are in the money at the current price.

The entire cryptocurrency market led by Bitcoin (BTC) ended last week in losses and also kicked off this week’s trading in acute declines. The bulls across the board scattered into hibernation, allowing the sellers to have not one but several field days. The bleeding cryptocurrencies left most investors discouraged amid fears that the Coronavirus, COVID-19 was fast escalating into a global pandemic with increased infections outside of China and the fact that little progress has been made towards finding a cure or vaccine.