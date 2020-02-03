FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Litecoin & Ripple – European Wrap – 3 February

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD prepares a second assault at $9,600 – Confluence Detector

Bitcoin is in a range motion on Monday after failing to sustain gains above $9,300 over the weekend. On the contrary, selected altcoins such as Ethereum Classic, Tezos and Iota are mooning. Iota is the most bullish following the more than 17 surge on a day to day basis.

Bitcoin confluence levels

As far as confluence levels are concerned, Bitcoin is facing the first resistance at $9,396. The zone is host to a cluster of indicators including the Fibo 61.8% daily, SMA 200 15-minutes, the Bollinger Band 4-hour and the 100 SMA 1-hour among others. On breaking this resistance, the bulls would have neutralized the prominent hurdle to $10,000. However, they cannot underestimate the seller congestion at $9,493, $9,590 and $9,882.

 

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD needs to stay above $70.00 to retain bullish bias

Litecoin (LTC) has settled above $70.00 after hitting the recent high at $73.35. While the coin has retreated from Sunday's top, it is still over 2% higher on a day-to-day basis. Litecoin now takes 7th place in the global cryptocurrency rating with a market value of $4.5 billion. 

 

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD needs to regain ground above $0.2500 as soon as possible

Ripple's XRP, the third-largest digital asset by market value is changing hands at $0.2488. The coin has gained nearly 5% in recent 24 hours and lost 2%since the beginning of the day. Ripple's current market capitalization is registered at $11 billion, the coin has gained over 30% since the beginning of the year.

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

