Bitcoin has remained relatively change since the beginning of the European session on Thursday. The granddaddy of cryptocurrencies is still battling the 0.29% loss on the day. Notably, BTC opened the session today at $8,436.65 and ascended to a high at $8,446.54. The price has touched an intraday low of $8,321.16 before adjusting to the current market value of $8,411.

Litecoin is changing hands at $56.35. The coin is range-bound on Thursday amid market indecision. Cryptocurrency traders try to come to grips with the recent sell-off and figure out what to do next. LTC shifted to sixth place in the global cryptocurrency rating. The market capitalization of the coin settled at $3.6 billion.

Ripple’s XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $10.6 billion gained over 3% of its value after a sell-off on the cryptocurrency market. The coin is changing hands at $0.2450, still over 16% lower from this time a week ago.