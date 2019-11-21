Now the BTC/USD chart is still looking weak with lower highs and lower lows.

But the trend will be confirmed on the downside when 7,296.44 breaks lower.

There is also a channel forming which is represented by the blue lines.

What is interesting about the recent price drop is that the two prior candles were not overly bearish.

Momentum looked like it was slowing on the downside but all of a sudden in the EU session the support levels broke.

LTC/USD is still looking bearish after the psychological 50.00 level broke.

It is one of the worst-performing crypto's today after the heavy fall earlier in the session

Now 47.22 is in focus as it is the previous wave low, but the selling momentum has slowed down.

There is a channel formation marked in blue to keep an eye on too.

Ripple's XRP price is trading in the red by some % in the session on Thursday.

XRP/USD bears continue to flirt with the big support area seen at $0.2500.

Critical weekly support should be noted at $0.2350, failure to hold could be punishing.