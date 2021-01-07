Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Litecoin and Theta – European Wrap 7 January

Bitcoin new all-time high at $37,000 and $1 trillion crypto market value

It feels like song and dance in the cryptocurrency market, with the total market capitalization having clocked $1 trillion. The majority of crypto assets are in the green at the time of writing. As reported earlier, some altcoins such as Stellar, Nano and Status seem to be outperforming themselves, perhaps sharing in Bitcoin's limelight. Read more...

LTC technicals spell trouble while on-chain metrics forecast upswing towards $370

Boasting over 270% returns in the last quarter of 2020, Litecoin is one of the best performing cryptocurrencies. With most altcoins rallying to new highs, LTC bulls might need to take a break as the TD Sequential indicator flashed sell signals across multiple time frames. Read more...

THETA price must overcome this crucial hurdle to advance towards $3

THETA price has rallied more than 200% in less than a month. While this altcoin seems to have reached overbought territory, its fate depends on two critical hurdles. The nineteenth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization appears to be consolidating within a symmetrical triangle that is getting narrower over time. Breaking out of this pattern could go either way, making the $2.30 resistance and the $2.00 support significant interest areas. Read more...