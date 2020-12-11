Bitcoin selling intensifies, crypto bull run on hold

Cryptocurrencies across the board are nursing wounds led by the flagship digital asset, Bitcoin. Recovery from the mid-week declines is an uphill battle for the bulls. Investors are jittery and wondering if this could be the end of the bull run. Read more...

Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC poised to flip bullish if support at $70 holds

Litecoin seems to be hunting for support above $70, following another rejection at $75. This expected support's role is to shift the bulls' focus to higher price levels, preferably above $80. Moreover, the buyer congestion zone might help avert any potential declines back to the robust support at $65. Read more...

XRP whales load up ahead of Spark airdrop

Notably, the network activity has not resulted in a price pump as of yet. From the technical point of view, XRP is still moving within the symmetrical triangle pattern. At the time of writing, the token is changing hands at $0.55, while the growth attempts are limited by the sloping trend line that connects the lower highs from November 24. Read more...