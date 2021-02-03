Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Litecoin and Cardano – European Wrap 3 February

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC targets $44,000 after slicing through crucial resistance

Bitcoin price has been trading inside a descending triangle pattern since it hit a new all-time high of $42,100 on January 8. Although Elon Musk’s involvement caused a sudden surge in BTC’s market value, it was ephemeral, and a correction came quickly. Regardless, this cryptocurrency recently printed a higher high as it closed outside a consolidation pattern. Read more...

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC market value primed to double within the next few weeks

Litecoin recently rose above 2020’s high, drawing much closer to $200. However, a barrier at $190 put a halt to the massive upswing. After confirming support at $110, LTC has embarked on recovery, eyeing the all-time high at $420. Read more...





Cardano Price Prediction: ADA on track to $2 as whales regain control

Cardano price continues to increase, showing no sign that it wants to stop. While on-chain metrics turn bullish, ADA seems poised to reach new all-time highs in the near future. Read more...