Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Litecoin and Cardano – European Wrap 3 February

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC targets $44,000 after slicing through crucial resistance
Bitcoin price has been trading inside a descending triangle pattern since it hit a new all-time high of $42,100 on January 8. Although Elon Musk’s involvement caused a sudden surge in BTC’s market value, it was ephemeral, and a correction came quickly. Regardless, this cryptocurrency recently printed a higher high as it closed outside a consolidation pattern. Read more...
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC market value primed to double within the next few weeks
Litecoin recently rose above 2020’s high, drawing much closer to $200. However, a barrier at $190 put a halt to the massive upswing. After confirming support at $110, LTC has embarked on recovery, eyeing the all-time high at $420. Read more...
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA on track to $2 as whales regain control
Cardano price continues to increase, showing no sign that it wants to stop. While on-chain metrics turn bullish, ADA seems poised to reach new all-time highs in the near future. Read more...
Ethereum at the helm of crypto bull run, as $2000 beckons
Ethereum roared to new all-time highs after stepping above $1,500. The breakout past this crucial level was a significant test for ETH and is likely to precede the rally towards $2,000.
Tezos taps into non-fungible tokens market sending XTZ price close breakout
Tezos price has been contained within a consolidation pattern that began to take shape since May 2020. Despite the lackluster price action, the token's utility is about to expand, which may help revive the bullish sentiment behind it.
Uniswap price nearing a market top, suggests extremely accurate technical indicator
Since the beginning of 2021, Uniswap price has established a new high practically every day. The decentralized exchange had a massive 350% rally hitting $20.75 on February 1 and aiming for more.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.