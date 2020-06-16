Bitcoin was able to form a bullish reversal candlestick on June 15. Today, on June 16, Bitcoin has seen some continuation but was rejected from $9,600 and it’s currently trading at $9,453 below the 12-EMA at $9,513. Buyers are looking forward to a climb above both EMAs which are close to a bear cross.

Ethereum formed a fairly strong bullish reversal candlestick yesterday on June 15. Buyers are seeing some continuation today on June 16 but were rejected from the daily 12-EMA at $235.6. It seems that Ethereum has a lot of support on the way to $230, let’s check some of the most important levels.

WaykiChain, a relatively low market-cap cryptocurrency is up by more than 40% in the last 24 hours with a decent trading volume of $27 million. The current price of $0.25 is not the 2020-high, which was established on February 24 at $0.36. Either way, WICC is now in a strong daily uptrend after breaking above several resistance levels.