Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC needs to defend critical support level at $10,600
Bitcoin was trading inside an ascending triangle pattern between September 3 and September 15, which is created when the price establishes higher lows and a horizontal trendline around the swing highs. The flagship cryptocurrency had a bullish breakout of the pattern on Sept. 14 that saw it rise to $11,100. Now BTC seems to be retesting the x-axis of this technical formation.
Ethereum erases $4 billion in market capitalization within hours
Ethereum formed a bear flag on the 4-hour chart which started its flag pole On September 1. The upwards consolidation period started on September 6 and the pattern has now clearly broken bearish now but has not yet slipped below the low of the pole at $310.
Uniswap Price Forecast: UNI ready for a bullish assault, once $5.7 is cleared
UNI, the native token of a popular DeFi project Uniswap, rebounded from the support of $4.7 to trade above $5.5 during early Asian hours. By the time of writing, the token retreated to $4.9; however, the short-term technical picture implies that the downside correction from the historical high may be coming to an end. Let's have a closer look at the technical indicators and on-chain metrics to see if the coin is ready to resume its upside quest.
Craig Wright’s lawsuit heads to trial after Federal court denied motion for summary judgement
Dave Kleiman was a computer forensics expert and was allegedly involved in the creation of Bitcoin. Craig Steven Wright, which claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the actual inventor of the cryptocurrency, also claims Kleiman was involved in his creation.
Swipe Price Analysis: SXP doomed to retest $1 as critical support weakens
Swipe (SXP) is one of the worst-performing tokens out of top-100. The coin has lost nearly 15% of its value in the last 24 hours to trade at $1.28. The coin peaked at $5 on August 13 and has been moving down steadily ever since, losing over 70%.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC crystal ball gives bulls a faint flicker of hope
Bitcoin staged a healthy recovery this week. The pioneer digital currency price took off from the support area of $10,000 and touched the next psychological line of $11,000.