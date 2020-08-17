BTC/USD above $12,000 after an initial rejection
The $12,000 level has been a tough resistance point similar to what happened months ago with $10K. In fact, it has been worse due to significant liquidations happening above the resistance level creating massive wicks to the upside and downside in mere minutes. This latest attempt to crack $12,000 has a lot of trading volume but investors are not confident just yet. We would need to see Bitcoin trading above $12,000 for a few hours and then see continuation to really confirm the breakout.
Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD comfortably trading above $400 waiting for the next leg up
Ethereum is in a healthy and sturdy bull run. The rally is robust because bulls have been able to establish clear levels of support on the way up. Ideally, a good rally should have periods of consolidation and sideways trading before going up more.
Tron Technical Analysis: TRX/USD follows the market with another 7% breakout above $0.03
Tron is currently trading at $$0.0306 with a lot of bullish momentum behind it. Bears are struggling to find anything after an entire week of gains for Tron. The increase in trading volume has been significant but many indicators are now heavily overextended.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple sets out his plan to reach the moon
At the same time that the crypto market seems to be in the middle of a slowdown, the news related to the crypto industry continues to add up to positive news.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD stays directionless near $0.30
After rising to its highest level since February at $0.3262 earlier in the month, Ripple (XRP/USD) staged a correction and seems to have found support near $0.27. Following that drop, Ripple has gone into a ...
ETH/USD stretches lower toward $420, still up more than 8% weekly
After reaching its highest level in more than two years near $445 on Friday, Ethereum (ETH/USD) has gone into a consolidation phase over the weekend. The pair lost 1.4% on Saturday and was last seen losing 2.3% on ...
Cardano Market Update: Bulls stay in control as staked ADA count crosses ten billion
With over ten billion ADA being staked and more than 920 active staking pools, Cardano appears to have reached a new milestone. After the recent Shelley upgrade, users have been able to stake their ADA ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hit the pause button before a decisive breakthrough
Bitcoin lived through a wild roller-coaster move during the previous weekend. The coin hit the new 2020 high above $12,000 and crashed to $10,500 in a matter of hours.