BTC/USD reached the bottom at $8,598 on Monday and recovered to $8,700 by press time. Despite the recovery, BTC/USD is trading with 3.5% of losses since the beginning of the day.

Bitcoin confluence levels

Looking technically, BTC/USD may be vulnerable to further losses as there are quite a few important barriers clustered above the current price. The retreat looks like a path of least resistance, though a sustainable move above $9,000 will negate the bearish scenario.

ETH/USD is trading at $186.57 at the time of writing, having retreated from the intraday high of $190.28. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $20.3 billion has lost 1.34% of its value since the beginning of Monday and stayed mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis.

Stellar (XLM) recovered from the recent low of $0.0683 to trade at $0.0815 on Sunday. By the time of writing, the coin has partially reversed the gains and settled act $0.0778; however, it still enjoys 3% of gains on a day-to-day basis.