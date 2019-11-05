Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Stellar - Asian Wrap 05 Nov

BTC/USD keeps trending in a narrow range as bears take over this Tuesday

BTC/USD has had a bearish start to the day as the price has gone down from $9,413.30 to $9,380. Before this, the asset had a big bullish day this Monday, wherein it jumped from $9,207.30 to $9,413.30. Overall, BTC/USD is still trending horizontally in a ~$400 range.

Ethereum technical analysis: Bulls take control of ETH/USD and try to break into the $190-zone

ETH/USD went up from $186.45 to $187.65 so far this Tuesday. The price is trending above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) and SMA 50 curves, with the latter acting as immediate support.

Stellar (XLM) bursts into gains: Up 20% amid the ongoing Stellar Meridian Conference

The cryptocurrency market is relatively in the green on the second day of this week’s trading. However, for Stellar (XLM) the picture is amazingly bullish having corrected a higher 20% in the last 24-hours.