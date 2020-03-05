Bitcoin (BTC) moved above $9,000 to trade at $9,051 at the time of writing. The first cryptocurrency is moving with strong bullish momentum after a sustainable break above an important technical level. BTC/USD has gained over 3.5% since the beginning of Thursday and about 1% on a day-to-day basis.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $25.5 billion resumed the recovery and surpassed $233.00 barrier. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $0.233.38 amid growing bullish momentum. ETH/USD has gained over 3.6% on a day-to-day basis moving in sync with the market.

Ripple (XRP) has been moving within a tight range recently. Despite the recovery on the cryptocurrency markets, the price movements of the third-largest digital asset are limited by $0.2300 on the downside and $0.2400 on the upside. XRP/USD stopped within a whisker of the critical resistance during early Asian hours and reversed to the downside.

XRP confluence levels

There are a lot of strong technical barriers clustered both above and below the current price, however, the way to the North looks more likely at this stage.