ETH/USD is changing hands at $222.30, down over 3% on a day-to-day basis. The second-largest coin has resumed the downside after a short-lived recovery attempt, moving in sync with the market. Ethereum has a market value of $24.5 billion, while its trading volumes are registered at $18.9 billion.

XRP/USD has been locked in a tight range since the end of February. The price tested the recent low of $0.2245 on February 27 and recovered to the area above $0.2300. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2360, has stayed mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis and gained over 1% since the beginning of Wednesday. Despite the short-term bullish bias, the coin lacks momentum to break above $0.2400 and extend the recovery towards the next target of $0.2500 and $0.2590 (SMA100 4-hour, SMA50 daily).

One of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Binance, suddenly went offline and spooked spot traders. The platform users reported on Twitter that they could not access their accounts and perform basic actions with their orders. The company confirmed the technical issues and explained that the platform had gone for temporary maintenance.