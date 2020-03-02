Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD bulls flex muscles climbing above $8,600
Bitcoin price has pushed for recovery on Monday during both the Asian and European sessions. However, an intraday high formed at $8,695 has left the resistance at $8,700 tested but not broken. BTC/USD has, instead, adjusted lower towards the first support at $8,600. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is trading at $8,620 and is holding on to the 1.13% gains accrued on the day.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls face a brick wall on approach to $232.00
An aggregate trading volume registered on the Ethereum-based decentralized exchanges (DEX) hit the highest monthly figure on record in February 2020, according to the statistics provided by Dune Analytics. DEXs processed over $372M in trading volume, which is 62% higher from January 2020. The previous all-time high of $358 million was hit in July 2019.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD rushes past the 50 SMA resistance, grinds towards $0.24
Ripple's price journey to $0.3000 is catching the pace after holding onto the support at $0.2250. While the weekend trading action remained bullish, little progress was made above $0.2300. However, the action of the bulls on Monday has been focused on breaking the resistance at $0.2300 as well as climbing above $0.2400.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
