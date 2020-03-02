Bitcoin price has pushed for recovery on Monday during both the Asian and European sessions. However, an intraday high formed at $8,695 has left the resistance at $8,700 tested but not broken. BTC/USD has, instead, adjusted lower towards the first support at $8,600. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is trading at $8,620 and is holding on to the 1.13% gains accrued on the day.

An aggregate trading volume registered on the Ethereum-based decentralized exchanges (DEX) hit the highest monthly figure on record in February 2020, according to the statistics provided by Dune Analytics. DEXs processed over $372M in trading volume, which is 62% higher from January 2020. The previous all-time high of $358 million was hit in July 2019.

Ripple's price journey to $0.3000 is catching the pace after holding onto the support at $0.2250. While the weekend trading action remained bullish, little progress was made above $0.2300. However, the action of the bulls on Monday has been focused on breaking the resistance at $0.2300 as well as climbing above $0.2400.