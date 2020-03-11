Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - Asian Wrap March 11

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD rally to $9,000 in the offing as CME Futures options’ volume surge

Bitcoin price is back to trading beneath $8,000 after being rejected at $8,200. The rejection followed a brief recovery on Tuesday which saw Bitcoin rise above $8,000. The price advanced towards $8,200 but an ascending channel resistance proved to be an uphill task.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD consolidates above $200, sustains uptrend above the trendline

Ethereum price is flirting with $200 following a rejection at $209.62 on Tuesday. The pivotal price action at $200 speaks of the indecision in the market. However, ETH/USD downside is holding above a key ascending trendline. The immediate upside is limited by the 50% Fibonacci level of the last swing high from $289.84 to a swing low of $117.87.

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD bulls take charge for the second straight day as price crosses $0.210 level

XRP/USD bulls took charge of the market for the second straight day as the price went up from $0.209 to $0.2133 this Tuesday. The bulls will need to overcome two resistance levels at $0.225 and $0.232 to continue this upward momentum. $0.225 has the Previous Month low, while $0.232 has the SMA 10, SMA 50, SMA 200 and one-week Pivot Point support-one.