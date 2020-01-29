Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - Asian Wrap 29 Jan

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Two healthy support levels are keeping BTC/USD above $9,000

After three immensely bullish days, the bears stepped back in to correct the BTC/USD market. This Tuesday, the buyers spiked BTC/USD from $8,890 to $9,401, before the bears adjusted the price to $9,330.45 in the early hours of Wednesday.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD finds support at the SMA 200 curve

ETH/USD is on course of registering four consecutive bullish days wherein the price went up from $160.15 to $177.20. In the early hours of Wednesday, the bears had initially taken control, but the market was able to find support at the SMA 200 curve and bounce back up.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD must breach Ichimoku cloud to re-enter the $0.25 zone

This Tuesday, XRP/USD went up from $0.23 to $0.239 this Tuesday. However, the bears were able to take charge in the early hours of Wednesday and correct the price to $0.2387. To re-enter the $0.25 zone, the price must breach the red Ichimoku cloud.