Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - Asian Wrap 2 Jan

BTC/USD has an irrelevant new year as upside potential is capped at $7,250 - Confluence Detector
BTC/USD went up slightly from $7,167 to $7,175 as the markets came to a close this Friday. The daily confluence detector shows us that the upside is capped off at the $7,250 mark by a strong resistance level.
This $7,250-level has the five-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 5), SMA 100, SMA 200 and one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.
ETH/USD bulls in control in the early hours of Thursday
ETH/USD has bounced up from the upward trending line to jump from $128.80 to $130.20 in the early hours of Thursday. Earlier on Tuesday, ETH/USD failed at the $134.60 resistance level and then charted two straight bearish days, dropping to $128.80.
XRP/USD Price Analysis: Bearish momentum halted by upward trending line
XRP/USD fell from $0.193 to $0.192 in the early hours of Thursday. The price faces resistance at the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) curve and support at the upward trending line. The price volatility is decreasing rapidly, as seen by the shrinking of the 20-day Bollinger jaw.
NEO/USD trends horizontally in a narrow $1.4 range
NEO/USD is trading for $8.84 after a bullish Wednesday, which saw its price rise from $8.67 to $8.87. The 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) acts as immediate market support, while SMA 50 acts as resistance.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.