Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - Asian Wrap 18 Sept

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD sandwiched between massive resistance and support levels

Bitcoin managed to have a bullish day after five straight bearish days. So far today, BTC/USD has gone up from $10,190 to $10,223.45. The hourly chart shows us that BTC/USD went up to $10,253, where it met resistance and dropped down to $10,223.45.

Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD majestically breakouts, eyes set on $220

Ethereum has been among the best performers this week. The second-largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $22.9 billion is changing the narrative by pushing altcoins in a bullish direction irrespective of Bitcoin’s downward trend in the last few days.

Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD re-enters the $0.30-zone

XRP/USD re-entered the $0.30 zone after having two heavily bullish days in a row. Over the last two days, Ripple has gone up from $0.261 to $0.306, charting a 17.24% growth in price. The four-hour chart shows us that XRP/USD went up from $0.281 to $0.306 within four hours.