Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - Asian Wrap 16 Sept

Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD locked in a tight range

Bitcoin price is hovering above $10,300 following a weekend of low trading activity. However, its altcoin peers are performing relatively better led by Ethereum. The entire market is painted green on Monday with most assets posting gains between 0.3-3% on the day.

Ethereum market update: ETH/USD leads the altcoin park in breaking away from Bitcoin

Ethereum price action over the weekend came as both a surprise and a welcomed move. Last week we discussed that investors were likely to start getting worried if Ethereum failed to correct the downtrend as soon as possible.



Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD battles indecision for a breakout

Ripple has been very lethargic in its trading this week. A shallow recovery from the minor dip to the main support at $0.25 failed miserably in the attempt to break above $0.26 resistance. The weekend trading also started mundanely.