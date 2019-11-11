Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - Asian Wrap 11 Nov

Bitcoin price analysis: Bulls take a breather after the 4% surge, what’s next?
Bitcoin slumped on Friday last week breaking key support zones at $9,200, $9,000 and $8,800. Fortunately, the bulls gathered enough strength to for a shallow reversal on hitting a low at $8,670. Following the fall into the $8,000 range, BTC pulled upwards in a lethargic movement.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD embarks on the downtrend beneath $190
Ethereum like the other major cryptocurrencies tanked in value on Friday. The price annoyingly gravitated towards the key $180 support but formed a low at $180.69. A following shallow recovery stepped above $190. Further movement towards $200 fell short at $192 leaving the gate wide open for bearish action.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD hovers between SMA support and resistance
Ripple is pushing the weekend consolidation a notch higher on Monday. This follows Friday’s gravitational movement that touched $0.27 support. A shallow recovery took place over the weekend session but it was dominated by a sideways consolidative action. Besides, the upside was greatly capped at $0.2850.
