Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple - Asian Wrap 11 Dec

BTC/USD in a precarious position as lack of healthy support levels can see it drop back below $7,000

BTC/USD bulls have come out on top so far this Wednesday, as the price has gone up from $7,218.50 to $7,253.25. This follows a bearish Tuesday wherein the price dropped from $7,340 to $7,218.50. The daily confluence detector shows us that the price is currently in a highly precarious position.

ETH/USD averts triangle breakdown, shift focus to $150

Ethereum is displaying a dash of green and a glimpse of bullish pressure mid-through the week’s trading. After opening the session at $145.82, Ether corrected to highs around $146.48. It has a market value of $146.30 amid expanding volatility.

XRP/USD range-bound between $0.21 and $0.2338

The cryptocurrency market is gradually turning green following a gruesome start of the week. Trading has been lethargic for the major cryptoassets. Ripple has continued to press against the key support at $0.22. Moreover, the momentum is stuck in a range between $0.21 and $0.2338.



