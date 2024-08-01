Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple — Asian Wrap 01 August

Bitcoin declines after Fed holds rates steady
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading around $64,770, down over 2% in the past 24 hours after the Federal Reserve announced it would hold rates steady.
Ethereum Foundation sheds holdings after ETH ETFs record net inflows
Ethereum (ETH) is down 0.2% on Wednesday following inflows across ETH ETFs and the Ethereum Foundation's continuation of its ETH sale.
Ripple rallies on hope of lawsuit win, XRP extends gains to $0.65
Ripple (XRP) is making headlines for the anticipated final ruling in the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit. The lawsuit and SEC’s stance on XRP has acted as an influential market mover for XRP since the beginning.
The Federal Reserve announced it would leave rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.5%, according to market expectations. The news led to Bitcoin and the crypto market experiencing a slight downturn. However, most market participants expect the SEC to cut rates as Q3 approaches a close.
BlackRock's iShares Ethereum ETF (ETHA) charged ETH ETFs to witness their first day of net inflow since the positive flows on launch day after recording $118 million in inflows, offsetting outflows from Grayscale's Ethereum Trust (ETHE).
Why investors need to be careful about celebrity meme coins after SWEENEY token scam
On-chain investigator ZachXBT drew attention to a recent celebrity meme coin scam involving the recent hacking of actress Sydney Sweeney's X account and the launch of the SWEENEY token.
Bitcoin: Will BTC manage to recover from recent market turmoil?
Bitcoin recovers to $67,000 on Friday after finding support around $63,500 a day before. Still, BTC losses over 1.50% on the week as Mt. Gox persists in transferring Bitcoin to exchanges.