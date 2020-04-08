Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up 1.05% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD is being capped for the time being by a barrier at $7500.

The price has been consolidating near-term, following the critical $7000 breakthrough.

Ethereum price is trading in the green by 3.35% in the session on Wednesday.

ETH/USD trying to break above resistance seen at the $170 mark.

The next major target area for the bulls will be for a return into $200 break down is eyed at $200.

Ripple is looking good at the moment as the market continues to make higher highs and higher lows. It seems like the bulls are in a fight to keep the price above 0.20. Looking at the black resistance zone the bulls will need to take out 0.20524 if the next target of 0.2251 is to be tested.