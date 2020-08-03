Bitcoin is currently trading at $11,405 and has confirmed an hourly uptrend trying to climb back above $12,000. The overall bullish sentiment is still there but it’s obvious that investors are a bit less inclined to push the price up.

After a confirmed uptrend, buyers were able to bring BTC’s price above both EMAs which have crossed bullishly again. Now, Bitcoin is facing no real resistance levels until the high at $12,112. The next major resistance point after that is $12,325 and then $13,862, the 2019-high.

Ethereum has recovered extremely well from the flash crash on August 2 which took the digital asset from its peak of $415 to $327 in minutes. Ethereum bulls are eying up $400 again as they are facing almost no resistance levels u

XRP has finally seen a significant and convincing spike above $0.30 and managed to touch $0.325 before a pullback. Unfortunately, bulls haven’t been able to set support levels on the way up, something that will be extremely important when XRP starts consolidating.