Bitcoin price is trading in the negative territory, down some 2.30% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD smashed out of a narrowing range block between 25-27 October, leaving the door open to further upside momentum.

A retest of the above-noted range block is on the cards, as the momentum to the upside cools.

BTC/USD is edging back down towards a daily retest of the breached range that had been containing the price since late September. A fakeout had occurred between 23-24 October, which looked like the price was set for greater downside movement.

Ethereum broke a trendline that originated back in June and has now consolidated.

The RSI indicator has also broken higher which is indicated by the red trendline break,

The RSI is now about the 50 mid-line which also indicates some bullish momentum.

On the other side of the argument, the 200.00 psychological resistance level held firm.

Ripple's XRP price is trading with the green by some 0.15% in the session on Monday.

XRP/USD continues to move within a bearish flag structure via the daily chart view.

The big psychological $0.3000 continues to prove problematic for the market bulls.