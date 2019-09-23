Yes, Bitcoin has fallen below 10k again but let me show you where the main support zone is.

On the daily chart below there is a consolidation low at 9,095,0. This is the key level and if it breaks we could see prices free fall.

There is a candle close low 9,429.0 that needs to be watched also but the spikes and candle shadows print a low at 9,095.0.

On the market profile chart we can have a look at the intraday levels:

On this chart, the major low we need to keep an eye on today is 9,838. If this level breaks, we could move to the next distribution around 9,651.

Ethereum price in the session on Monday is trading with losses of some 1.50%.

ETH/USD bears are forcing the price to head back down south for a big retest of an ascending trend line of support, tracking around $200.

The price is running at its fourth consecutive session in the red, after losing upside momentum.

XRP has taken out the trendline of the falling wedge on the hourly chart below.

The good news is that the moved was backed by decent volume. On the topside, there is a resistance at the psychological level of 0.3000.

Elsewhere, we might see a sticking point around 0.2903 as its the price were most volume was traded on the volume profile indicator.

The market has also seemed to have heavily rejected 0.2700 on the downside which could be a good sign for the bulls.