Bitcoin bears wake up in September, and here's why
Sell in May and go away, they say on Wall Street where some stocks have seasonal fluctuations and tend to underperform from May till October. In the cryptocurrency market, ill fame goes to September, which is considered to be always red.
Ethereum and Bitcoin poised for a short-term rebound before further losses
The entire crypto market has been inversely correlated with the dollar Index and directly correlated with the stock market. Meaning that every time the U.S. dollar goes up significantly, there is a good chance that the crypto market plummets.
XRP/USD: Holding crtical support 0.2280$ expecting new bull run coming weeks
XRPUSD manages to stabilize at critical support level 0.2280$, If BITCOIN Hold above 10,000$ we expecting next new bull Run coming weeks, XRP looking bullish towards Resistance 0.32$ if manage to break 0.32$ then next level 0.48$.
LINK could slip to $8 according to several indicators
ChainLink is down by more than 56% of its peak at $20 on August 16. Although the pullback is notable, LINK is still up 470% since March 13 after the overall market crash.
Yearn.finance Price Forecast: YFI flight to the moon was the beginning of a downfall
Yearn.finance has quickly become the topic of discussion in the DeFi sector and the entire crypto space. Barely a month after its launch, YFI rocketed to new all-time highs.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC crystal ball gives bulls a faint flicker of hope
Bitcoin staged a healthy recovery this week. The pioneer digital currency price took off from the support area of $10,000 and touched the next psychological line of $11,000.