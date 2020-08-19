Bitcoin is currently trading at $11,733 after an extended pullback from the rejection at $12,481. Unfortunately, Bitcoin couldn’t hold its price above the crucial $12,000 resistance and then support level.

The daily chart is still in an uptrend as anything above $363 is still considered a higher low, however, Ethereum’s momentum seems to be shifting in favor of the bears in the short-term.

The last high of XRP’s bull rally was established at $0.325. XRP then had a healthy consolidation period dipping below $0.27 but defending the daily 12-EMA. On August 17, XRP peaked above the first high and touched $0.327 but got rejected heavily dropping below $0.30 in the next two days.