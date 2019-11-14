Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up some 1.30% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD vulnerable to a fresh wave of selling pressure, as key support is being breached.

Next major support to the downside would be back within the $7000 price territory.

Ethereum price is trading marginally in the red, down 1.90% the session on Thursday.

ETH/USD trading within very narrow conditions, the daily range is $180-195.

The price continues to have difficulty trading to break down the resistance ahead of the big $200 mark.

Ripple's XRP price is trading with the red by some 1.80% in the session on Wednesday.

XRP/USD is within the control of the market bears, running towards its fifth consecutive session in the red.

The price is trading at its lowest levels in almost two weeks.