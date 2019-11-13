Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up some 0.50% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD price action is within consolidation mode, failing to attract commitment.

The bulls must again breakdown and hold above the $9000 price mark for greater upside.

Ethereum price is trading marginally in the green, up 0.50% in the session on Wednesday.

ETH/USD has been stuck within narrow trading conditions since October 26.

There remains much in the way of a return to the $200 price mark.

Ripple's XRP price is trading with the green by some 0.40% in the session on Wednesday.

XRP/USD has bounced off critical daily support for now at $0.2700.

The price is vulnerable to further downside risks following the ascending channel breach.