Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple – American Wrap 10 Aug

Bitcoin Price Outlook: The reason why BTC/USD dropped $500 in less than one minute
Bitcoin has now basically transformed the previous $10k resistance level into $12k. The first flash crash happened on August 2 with Bitcoin peaking at $12,123 and dropping to $10,518 in minutes. The initial cause of this dump was a large trader placing several big orders on Binance’s quarterly futures contract causing the price of Bitcoin to reach almost $100,000 before quickly dropping back. At the same time, this caused a massive bot-selling fest that drove the price of Bitcoin towards $10,000.
Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD still fiddling with $400
Ethereum is now facing a lot of resistance at $400, this level is now similar to the $250 resistance area that ETH used to face in June. We could easily see Ethereum trade sideways for the next few weeks before a clear breakout, however, considering the bullish momentum of the market, ETH is more likely to climb above $400 sooner than later.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD is having a tough time staying above $0.30 as selling pressure keeps mounting
Since the initial pullback on August 7, XRP has struggled heavily to go back above $0.30. Just hours ago, XRP bulls finally managed to push the digital asset above $0.30 just before another crash towards $0.285.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD has strong resistance at $12,160
BTC/USD bears started this Tuesday strong, having taken the price down from $11,899 to $11,869.50. BTC/USD has one substantial resistance level upfront at $12,160, which has the one-hour Bollinger Band upper curve ...
XRP/USD seeking support above $0.30 following trendline resistance breakdown
Ripple’s fight for gains above $0.30 continues in the second week of August. The price action last week saw XRP/USD rise to highs above $0.32 before hitting a snag at $0.3264. This barrier woke up ...
ETC/USD lock-step trading delays breakout beyond $7.20
Ethereum Classic hit a new monthly high on August 2 at $8.304. The impressive price action from mid-July saw various technical barriers easily pushed into the rearview. However, action towards $8.5 ...
Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ/USD bulls keep flying higher, price consolidates above $4.30
XTZ/USD bulls have stayed in control for four straight days. The price has gone up from $4.256 to $4.33 in the early hours of Tuesday, as consolidation continues above $4.30. William’s %R is trending ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hit the pause button before a decisive breakthrough
Bitcoin lived through a wild roller-coaster move during the previous weekend. The coin hit the new 2020 high above $12,000 and crashed to $10,500 in a matter of hours.