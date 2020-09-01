Bitcoin bulls are following the lead of Ethereum which had a massive breakout to $470. Unfortunately, Bitcoin was rejected again from $12,000 and needs to recover fast. For now, the rejection hasn’t gotten any type of continuation moves from the bears.

Ethereum has been the leader in this current bull run, way above BTC, XRP, or any other top crypto. There are very few resistance points on the way to $500 and even $1,000.

XRP has been struggling for a while even though the majority of the market has been heavily bullish. Ethereum and Bitcoin both had significant breakouts in the past 24 hours while XRP is still trying to climb above $0.30.