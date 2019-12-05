Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up some 2.60% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD price action has broken out from a bullish flag structure via the daily view.

There is a chunky barrier of resistance seen from $7500-800 price range.

Ethereum has consolidated into a flag pattern on the 4-hour chart.

The main support level is at 144.20, while resistance is at 158.36.

There is also resistance at the top of the chart pattern and a break of 152.00 would break the pattern.

Ripple's XRP price is trading in the green by some 1.30% in the session on Thursday.

XRP/USD price action is forming a potential double bottom via the daily view.

Eyes are on the neckline area of $0.2300-50 range of the noted formation.