Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD edging out of a bullish flag structure
Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up some 2.60% in the second half of the session.
BTC/USD price action has broken out from a bullish flag structure via the daily view.
There is a chunky barrier of resistance seen from $7500-800 price range.
Ethereum Technical Analysis: Looking for a technical flag break to indicate a move higher
Ethereum has consolidated into a flag pattern on the 4-hour chart.
The main support level is at 144.20, while resistance is at 158.36.
There is also resistance at the top of the chart pattern and a break of 152.00 would break the pattern.
Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD forming a potential double bottom
Ripple's XRP price is trading in the green by some 1.30% in the session on Thursday.
XRP/USD price action is forming a potential double bottom via the daily view.
Eyes are on the neckline area of $0.2300-50 range of the noted formation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD makes it way above 61,8% Fibo retracement
Bitcoin hit the intraday bottom at $7,092 and recovered to the area above $7,400 by the time of writing. While it is still below Wednesday's high ($7,770), the upside momentum Amai gain traction if the price settles above pivotal $7,350 (61,8% Fibo retracement for the move from $3,226 to $13924).
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD false breakout culminates in a bull trap
Litecoin is trading at $44.33 after a minor recovery from $43.93 (intraday low). Over the last few days, apart from yesterday, Litecoin has been forming a lower high and a lower low pattern.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD gives back early gains to trade below $146.00
ETH/USD is trading `under $146.00, off the intraday low at $144.03. Despite the sharp movements on Wednesday, November 4, and during early Asian hours on Thursday, the second-largest digital asset has stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
Ripple price analysis: $0.2200 is a hard nut to crack for XRP/USD bulls
Ripple's XRP hit $0.2263 on Wednesday amid strong rally on the cryptocurrency market. However, the upside momentum proved to be unsustainable as the coin retreated below $0.2200 and tested $0.2124 low during early Asian hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Black Friday injects some volatility into the market
Whether the market has reached the bottom, or more sell-off is in store, the time and the illiquid holiday markets will tell.